Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $80,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.44. 2,085,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,388,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $354.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.29.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

