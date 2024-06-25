Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $29.18 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 77,400 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.20. 30,444,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,629,250. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.32 billion, a PE ratio of 232.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

