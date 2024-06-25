Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438,200 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.6% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.34% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $225,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,092 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWM stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.53. 9,720,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,837,629. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.92 and its 200 day moving average is $200.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

