Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 13,300 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $10.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $439.48. The company had a trading volume of 930,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,783. The firm has a market cap of $155.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $439.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

