Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 5,700 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.24. The company had a trading volume of 554,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,826. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

