FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $432.00.

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $424.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.68 and a 200-day moving average of $448.16. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $385.27 and a one year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,044 shares of company stock worth $10,736,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

