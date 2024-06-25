Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $11.20

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $10.95. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 2,023 shares changing hands.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

