Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $11.20

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $10.95. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 2,023 shares changing hands.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter.
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
