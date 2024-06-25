Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 184 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 51,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 734,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $220,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.05.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.0 %

META stock traded up $9.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.70. 8,014,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,529,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $531.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $15,498,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $15,498,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,638 shares of company stock valued at $115,205,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

