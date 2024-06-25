Fermata Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $815,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,455.2% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 190.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 871,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,794,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.99. 4,247,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,762,519. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

