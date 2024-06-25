Fermata Advisors LLC Has $7.94 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 1.8% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after buying an additional 1,140,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,136,000 after purchasing an additional 802,983 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,570.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,487,000 after purchasing an additional 553,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,688.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 378,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 357,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.35. 810,887 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.07.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.