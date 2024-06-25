Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,318 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Gray Foundation purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,812,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 82,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after buying an additional 54,922 shares during the period.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of SOXX stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.80. 2,002,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,435. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.31. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $260.65.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
