Fermata Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its position in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $3,255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SEMI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Profile

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

