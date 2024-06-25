Fifth Third Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NASDAQ:FITBI)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.586 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $26.25.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
