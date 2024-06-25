Financial Comparison: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) vs. BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Versus Systems and BIT Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $139,722.00 26.01 -$10.51 million N/A N/A BIT Mining $43.10 million 0.70 -$28.71 million ($1.31) -2.08

Versus Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIT Mining.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Versus Systems and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Versus Systems currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Versus Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -7,480.35% -204.20% -165.00% BIT Mining -6.16% -32.20% -16.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Versus Systems has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. In addition, it engages in online gaming activities; and provision of technology services. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

