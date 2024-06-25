First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Trading 8% Higher

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) shares were up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 90,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 109,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.62.

First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

