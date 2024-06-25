First Financial Corp IN Grows Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,404. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.80. The stock had a trading volume of 986,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,201. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.10.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

