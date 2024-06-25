First Financial Corp IN Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in KLA were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,728,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after acquiring an additional 386,810 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of KLA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after acquiring an additional 301,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of KLA by 6,309.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,410,000 after acquiring an additional 246,244 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,861 shares of company stock worth $16,795,913 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KLAC

KLA Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of KLA stock traded up $24.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $818.04. The company had a trading volume of 975,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,251. The company has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $876.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $746.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $674.62.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.