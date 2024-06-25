First Financial Corp IN Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,756,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,496,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,778,000 after acquiring an additional 151,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,690,000 after buying an additional 341,332 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,838,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,325,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AVB traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.34. The company had a trading volume of 508,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,331. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $208.12.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.22.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

