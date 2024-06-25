First Financial Corp IN Purchases 164 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 78.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Cummins were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Cummins by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 57,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,915,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.12. 869,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,783. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

