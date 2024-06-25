First Financial Corp IN Sells 45 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $526.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,142,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

