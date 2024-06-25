First Financial Corp IN Trims Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 145.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.87. 1,510,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,980. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.93 and a 200-day moving average of $146.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

