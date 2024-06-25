First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 1.5% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after purchasing an additional 969,819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,955,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,036,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,795 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,153 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.00. 911,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,390. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

