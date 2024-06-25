First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 34,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 59,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $161.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $198,000.

About First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

