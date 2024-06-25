Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $157,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 6.4% in the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $24,658,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in Fiserv by 4.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Get Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $149.17. 716,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,451. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.66 and its 200 day moving average is $146.75.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.