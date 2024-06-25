Flagstar Advisors Inc. Acquires 236 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.89. The stock had a trading volume of 498,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,432. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.74. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $111.74.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

