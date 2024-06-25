Flagstar Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,146 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.50. The stock had a trading volume of 455,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,794. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $129.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

