Flagstar Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCB. Choreo LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 43,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $53.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $213.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

