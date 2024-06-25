Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $568,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Cornell University acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after buying an additional 1,849,118 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,012,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,006,000 after buying an additional 744,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,218,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.66. 2,618,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,163. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

