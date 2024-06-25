Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $622,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after buying an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after acquiring an additional 632,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,675,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,181,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $42.57. 25,337,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,699,545. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

