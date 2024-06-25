Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of XAR traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.59. 52,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,927. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $145.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.38 and a 200 day moving average of $136.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

