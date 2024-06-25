Flagstar Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,200 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,734,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB remained flat at $45.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,503. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1495 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

