Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan's Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan's Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.67% of Flanigan's Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company's stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

