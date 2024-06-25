Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $109.84 and last traded at $110.13. Approximately 37,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,283,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.74.

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.18. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,518,000 after buying an additional 627,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,506,000 after acquiring an additional 81,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,650 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,521,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,964 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

