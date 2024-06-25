Flower City Capital Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Flower City Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after acquiring an additional 133,037 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,787,000 after acquiring an additional 152,315 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,839,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,009. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.70. The firm has a market cap of $402.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

