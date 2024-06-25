Fourth Sail Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,603,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,000. Inter & Co, Inc. comprises about 2.7% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 362,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 228,528 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 496.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 57,870 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on INTR shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter & Co, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

NASDAQ:INTR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,555. Inter & Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $332.84 million during the quarter. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

