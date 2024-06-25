Fourth Sail Capital LP Has $15.92 Million Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Fourth Sail Capital LP decreased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,600 shares during the quarter. Popular accounts for approximately 4.7% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned 0.25% of Popular worth $15,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 164.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Down 0.8 %

BPOP traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $86.53. 198,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,576. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $93.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.76. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Hovde Group raised their target price on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

