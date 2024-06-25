Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,730.31

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $27.45 million and approximately $4,730.31 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,678,363 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

