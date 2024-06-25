Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $49.50.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.93.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

