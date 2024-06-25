FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September accounts for approximately 1.5% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 1.51% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Share Andrew L. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $222,000.

FSEP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.67. 6,335 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

