Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in FedEx by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $256.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,232,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.72. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,919 shares of company stock valued at $36,964,009 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.88.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

