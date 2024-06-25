Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Increases Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.41. 3,534,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,062. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.70 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

