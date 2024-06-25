Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $239,000 in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RNP. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1,678.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 279,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 263,383 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 40,861 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,216,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after buying an additional 153,967 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 31,939 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE RNP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. 117,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,138. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

