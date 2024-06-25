Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases Shares of 550 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 550 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $200,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,404 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.80. 986,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.66. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

