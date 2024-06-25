Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Raises Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,172.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCEF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $18.63. 140,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,345. The company has a market capitalization of $743.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $18.87.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

