Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 9,956 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $268,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UTF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,449. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $23.87.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

