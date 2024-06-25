Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDVG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 136.4% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $9,612,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 112,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TDVG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 672,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,412. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $418.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

