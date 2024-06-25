Gaming and Leisure Properties’ (GLPI) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLPI. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.