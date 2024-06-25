Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,624 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,862,000 after buying an additional 101,129 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,867,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,311,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,727,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,770,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,723 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.86. The stock had a trading volume of 319,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,864. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.84 and its 200-day moving average is $128.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

