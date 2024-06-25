Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $37,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 18.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 402,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 62,147 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Prologis by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 131,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.79. The stock had a trading volume of 569,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.12. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

