Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $42,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after acquiring an additional 820,465 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $403,034,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after acquiring an additional 371,648 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $12.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $752.00. 312,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $154.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.10, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $723.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $739.59.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

